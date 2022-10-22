FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Lena-Winslow Panthers cleared their final hurdle to an undefeated regular season Friday night. They knocked off their rivals the Forreston Cardinals on the road 28-14.



The Panthers now wait to see who they’ll face in the 1A playoffs. Forreston is also most likely playoff-bound with a record of 5-4.



