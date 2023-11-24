NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers were trying to finish off one heck of a football season in the state finals Friday in Normal.

One more win. That’s what they needed at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University. The Panthers took the field first at 10 a.m. for the 1A title game. The Panthers were seeking the school’s seventh state championship in football and the fifth in six years.

They’ve never lost on the big stage. Their opponent was undefeated Camp Point Central, the same team Lena-Winslow defeated last year in the championship game 30-8.

The Panthers had their best shot at scoring on their first drive, but they were stopped on fourth down at the CPC six. From that moment on, it was evident that this was a much better CPC team than last year’s.

The best player on the field was CPC junior, and all-state running back/linebacker Elijah Genenbacher. He broke off a 23-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes to go in the second quarter. That was the only score in the first half.

The second half was a repeat of the first half. The Panthers still could not get the run game going, and Genenbacher broke off another touchdown run, an 11-yard score with just under three minutes to play.

But for the first time in seven trips to state, Lena Winslow was not the better team. CPC won it 14-0.

“All credit goes to them,” said Le-Win all-state running back Gage Dunker. “They were extremely physical, extremely strong, extremely fast. They knew what we were going to do before we even did it.”

We asked senior quarterback Jake Schumacher after the game how hard it is to process what happened on that field.

“It’s hard. They’re a great team and we definitely gave it all we could give, but in the end we came out in second.

And that second place finish is one both head coach Ric Arand and the rest of this team aren’t used to.

“We don’t get beat like that very often, but that was the case today and they were the better team, that’s for sure,” said Arand.

Yes, this loss will sting for a while, but what a run it’s been for the Panthers and for the 16 seniors who reached the state finals three years in a row.

“You know, they kind of set the bar awfully high for the next couple of groups coming up. Hopefully we can get things going again next year, but yeah, this group of seniors, that was pretty special,” said Arand.