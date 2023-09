FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A blockbuster volleyball matchup played out in the NUIC Thursday night between Lena-Winslow and Aquin.

It was back and forth most of the way, but the Panthers pulled through winning in two sets; 30-28, 25-23.

It was a big night for Aquin’s Megan Holder as she carded 2,500 career assists. Ainsley Stovall added 15 kills.

Le-Win improves to 5-0 in the conference, while Aquin drops to 3-2.

