LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s become more of an expectation at this point that Lena-Winslow football will be in contention for a 1A state championship.

Another trip to the semifinals was on the line Saturday afternoon at Ric Arand Field. The Panthers had the homefield advantage for the third-straight week where they hosted Annawan-Wethersfield.

It was once again the Gage Dunker show. Le-Win won in shutout fashion, 30-0. Dunker carried the load with 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Cobryn Lynch also hit triple digits with 118 yards on 19 carries. The Panthers put up a total of 338 yards on the ground.

This is the 6th consecutive year the Panthers have advanced to the state semifinals. They will be on the road next Saturday for the first time this postseason to take on Chicago Hope Academy.

