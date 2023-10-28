LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Lena-Winslow had the homefield advantage Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 1A playoffs. They hosted another local team in the Lutheran Crusaders.

Lutheran led at one point in the game after they returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but it was all Panthers after that. Le-Win won 50-13.

Gage Dunker ran for 190 yards and five touchdowns.

Rivalry week will return to Lena next Saturday for second round action against Forreston.

