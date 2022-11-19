FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers and Forreston Cardinals met for a Class 1A matchup in the semifinals of the IHSA football playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Gage Dunker opened up the scoring for the Panthers late in the first, and they wouldn’t stop there. The game ended 38-16, and Lena-Winslow is on to the state finals at Memorial Stadium in Champaign next week.

Dunker carded three touchdowns, while senior Gunnar Lobdell had two.

Forreston finished their season with a record of 8-4.

