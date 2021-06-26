Local basketball tournament draws College Basketball’s biggest names to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicagoland Summer Showcase, hosted by Rockford Public School district 205 and held at the UW-Health Sports Factory in Rockford, drew the eyes of some very recognizable college basketball coaches.

Some of those coaches include Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Illinois’ Brad Underwood, Purdue’s Matt Painter, and Loyola-Chicago’s Drew Valentine. In total, scouts and coaches from 46 schools were in attendance to see some of the best high school talent from around the country.

There were a number of teams in the field from outside the state of Illinois, including Missouri, Ohio, and Michigan.

The tournament is held over three days from Friday to Sunday.

Many local coaches and players discussed the experience of playing in front of so many well known coaches.

“Well I think it’s great for a lot of reasons, one you see some great talent and its always fun for the kids to see Matt Painter in the crowd from Purdue or Brad Underwood from Illinois, some of the guys that they see on TV,” said Hononegah Head Coach Mike Miller.

Rockford Lutheran has been one of the top teams in the area in recent years and has sent a number of players to that next level.

“I saw Tom Izzo here, I mean I got pretty excited,” said Lutheran guard Walter Hill Jr. “I’m just worried about like playing my game and for my team and just winning.”

“We’re playing teams that are, you can’t simulate it in practice number one, and number two it helps you find out what your weaknesses are and what you need to work on so its critical to team development,” said Lutheran Head Coach Tom Guse.