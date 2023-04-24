ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local bowlers continue to claim major championships. The latest two have come at the college level.

This past weekend in Las Vegas Harlem graduate Rebecca Hagerman and Hononegah graduate Nick Sommer won the USBC ITC (Intercollegiate Team Bowling Championships) National Championships with their college teams.

Hagerman bowls for McKendree Unversity in Lebanon, Illinois near St. Louis. McKendree won the women’s ITC. This is Hagerman and McKendree’s second ITC championship in three years. They team they defeated in the finals this year was Maryville University. Another Harlem graduate Laura Bartelt bowls for Maryville.

Sommer was part of the Wichita State Shockers’ team that won the men’s ITC this year. Sommer and Wichita State also won the ITC in 2021.

Both ITC Finals were recorded, and they will be rebroadcast on the CBS Sports Network. The women’s competition will be shown Tuesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. CT. The men’s ITC Finals will be shown at 6pm CT on Tuesday, May 16.