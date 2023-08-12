ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first annual Rockford Boxing Classic in downtown Rockford last August was a big success. It was an even bigger hit this year. Saturday night spectators packed the City Market Pavilion to watch local boxers from the Patriots Boxing Club face fighters from other clubs in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The two biggest champions from Patriots Boxing Club put on a show. Gavin Bernal, a junior at Jefferson High School and a three-time Silver Gloves Champion won his 132-pound junior match impressively over Javon Williams of Knock Out Kings Boxing Club in Peoria by a unaimous decision.

Then Hulian Lugo of Patriots Boxing club stepped in the ring. Lugo won the Chicago Golden Gloves championship this past spring. He won his Elite 160-pound bout against Eric Martinez of the Punch Out Boxing Club in Carol Stream. He dominated. The fight was stopped midway through the second round.

Then came the main event. Brian Taylor, a Rockford firefighter faced James “Champs” Nachampassack of the Rockford Police Department. These two men didn’t hold back. They traded a lot of blows. The fight was ruled a split decision, and Taylor was declared the winner giving the fire department bragging rights over the police department.



The Rockford Boxing Classic was put on by the Patriots Gateway Boxing Club and by Plus Seven Company of Rockford.