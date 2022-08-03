ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Local golfers have spent the past three days putting their skills to the test against the top golfers in Illinois. The men were competing in the Illinois Open at Stonebridge Country Club in Aurora. Several girls were competing in the Illinois State Junior Girls Championship at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. Both events wrapped up Wednesday.

In the Junior Girls Championship, Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh had the best finish of any local golf. She tied for second place after putting together back-to-back rounds of 71. She finished one stroke behind the winner Allyson Duan of Buffalo Grove.

Boylan senior Ella Greenberg, who just won the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic this past Sunday, tied for 13th place. She had back-to-back rounds of 74. Boylan junior Eva Greenberg tied for 17th after posting back-to-back rounds of 75.

In the Men’s Illinois Open, the top local finisher was Jeff Kellen of Rockford. He tied for 33rd place at +2 (74-74-70). His cut of the purse was $1,212. Kevin Flack of Belvidere tied for 41st at +4 (72-75-73). Chris French, one of the pros at the Aldeen Golf Club, also tied for 41st at +4 (75-71-74).

Mitchell Homb of Dixon tied for 51st at +9 (72-75-75). Greater Rockford Men’s Champion TJ Baker just missed the cut Tuesday after shooting rounds of 74-75.