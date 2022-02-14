ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A Rockford auto racing legend has passed away. Kevin Olson died from injuries he suffered in an auto accident Friday night. He was involved in a head-on collision on a highway near Janesville.

Olson’s wife Nancy was critically injured in the accident. Olson’s family confirmed this on a post on Olson’s FaceBook Fan Page. The statement reads:

“On behalf of the entire Olson family, it is with our deepest sadness to report some devastating news at this time. Kevin Olson, our father and brother, and everybody’s friend, was killed on Friday night in a highway crash. His dear companion, Nancy, is in critical condition. Most of Kevin’s friends knew him through racing; he was a two-time United States Auto Club National Midget champion, and a five-time champion with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association. But as proud as he was of those accomplishments, what made him happiest was his connection to family and friends, most of whom had probably come to believe that he was invincible. Right now, we are just dealing with the shock of this news. Arrangements are pending and will be made available in the coming days. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Olson was 70 years old. He began racing Midget Cars in 1972. He continue to race up through age 68.