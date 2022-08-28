WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A basketball showcase was held in Winnebago on Sunday at Joe Buckets.

It was the Prime Time for Life HBCU Showcase. It’s put on by Doc Cornell, a high school coach and an AAU coach now in Michigan.

Most of the top high school players in Rockford were there including Mekhi Doby, Malachi Johnson, Tristan Ford, and Mike Jones.

The event is live streamed and made available primarily to coaches at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It gives the kids exposure and helps connect them with the colleges.

“A lot of the HBCU schools don’t get a lot of notoriety,” said Cornell. “They normally don’t have the budget to go around and see a lot of kids, so what we started doing, we started live-streaming a lot of the events, so these kids can get the notoriety. So we started doing these events and in the last two years we’ve helped over 30-something kids get into college.”