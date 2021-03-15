Local women to compete in WNIT in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two basketball players will feel right at home when the WNIT is held in Rockford later this week. Boylan graduate Peyton Kennedy and Harlem graduate McKaela Schmelzer are on teams that have been selected to compete.



Kenney is a freshman for St. Louis. Schmelzer is a senior for UW-Milwaukee. Their teams are two of eight that will compete in the eight-team Rockford Regional with all the games to be played at the UW-Health Sports Factory downtown.



Kennedy has played in 11 games this season. She has averaged 7.4 minutes of action per game and 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.



Schmelzer is a starting point guard. She leads UW-Milwaukee in assists with 88 and steals with 35 this season while also averaging 6.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.



The Quarterfinals of the WNIT Regional in Rockford will be played Friday. The semifinals will be played Saturday and the consolation game and championship game will be played next Monday. The winning team will advance to the WNIT Final Four in Memphis.



This will be the first time Rockford has hosted the WNIT. Following is the schedule for the Rockford Regional.



ROUND 1 (Regional Q-finals) Friday, March 19

11 a.m.: Northern Iowa (14-12) vs. Dayton (14-3)

2 p.m.: Creighton (9-11) vs. Bowling Green (20-6)

5 p.m.: Saint Louis (12-4) vs. DePaul (14-8)

8 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee (19-7) vs. Drake (16-11)



ROUND 2 Saturday, March 20

11 a.m.: loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 2

2 p.m.: loser of game 3 vs. loser of game 4

5 p.m.: Semifinal 1: winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2

7 p.m.: Semifinal 2: winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4



ROUND 3 Monday, March 22

4 p.m.: Consolation game

7 p.m.: Championship game