Longtime Hononegah baseball coach Larry Weber passes

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Longtime former Hononegah baseball coach Larry Weber has passed away at the age of 79.

Weber died on Thursday, December 10. He was a teacher, administrator and coach for many years at Hononegah. He coached football, basketball, and track, but he’s best known as the head baseball coach at Hononegah. During a 20-year stint from 1978 through 1998 his teams won 342 games. In that 20-year period was a stretch of 15 consecutive winning seasons. Five times his baseball teams won 21 or more games in a season. The best season was 1986 when the Indians posted a record of 24-6. The baseball field at Hononegah is named after Weber.

Weber was also active in youth sports in Rockton organizing youth baseball and softball leagues and events.

Visitation for Weber will be held Monday, December 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associations funeral home (2355 Cranston Road in Beloit) with a funeral to follow at 2:30.

You can find a complete obituary for Weber posted on the funeral home’s website at this link:

https://www.daleymurphywisch.com/obituaries/Larry-Weber-4/#!/Obituary