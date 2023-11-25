ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several local basketball tournaments came to a close on Saturday. One of them was the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational. The Lutheran Crusaders tipped off against Thornton in the championship game.

Thornton has the number one rated high school player in the state of Illinois. Morez Johnson is 6’9 and has already committed to play for Illinois.

And Saturday evening, he committed to giving the Crusaders a hard time. He put up 14 points as Lutheran suffered a big loss 66-36.

Thornton finished first in the tournament, Lutheran in second.

For highlights watch the media player above.