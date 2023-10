OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Oregon, the Hawks were looking to become playoff eligible. They hosted Lutheran was who trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Crusaders won 22-14. Lutheran now has to beat Genoa-Kingston next week for a shot at the playoffs.

Lutheran improves to 4-4, while Oregon falls to 4-4. The Hawks will have to beat Rockford Christian next week to get into the playoffs.

