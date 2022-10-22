WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran might have ended its playoff drought Friday night by coming up with a clutch win at Winnebago 21-7.



The win gives the Crusaders five for the season making them eligible for the playoffs. The last time a Rockford Lutheran team made the playoffs was in 2016. That was Bruce Bazsali’s final season as head coach.

Lutheran quarterback Kyng Hughes completed 11 of 16 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. AJ Moore rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 53 yards. Gavin Sanders rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown. David Ballard had a 63-yard touchdown reception.

Winnebago finishes the season 5-4, and likely with a playoff spot.

