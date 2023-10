GENOA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Lutheran and Genoa-Kingston had their own playoff game Friday night in Genoa. Both teams were 4-4 coming into this one.

The Crusaders edged out the Cogs 20-12, now with a chance at the playoffs. G-K has been eliminated from the postseason conversation.

Lutheran finishes the regular season at 5-4, tied with Stillman Valley and Oregon for fourth place in the Big Northern conference. Genoa-Kingston finished at 4-5.

