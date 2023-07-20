CLEVELAND, OH (WTVO/WQRF) — Northern Illinois University’s football team, coming off a 3-9 season, 2-6 in the MAC last year has been picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the MAC West this year by the conference’s coaches.

The Huskies have been picked to finish third in the West. That was revealed Thursday at the MAC Football Media Day event in Cleveland.

Toledo has been picked to repeat as the West Division champion. Ohio has been picked to repeat in the East. Toledo has also been picked to repeat as the overall MAC Champion.

MAC East Division (First Place Votes)