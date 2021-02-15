MacKenzie Entwistle returning to the Rockford IceHogs

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs will have another offensive weapon when they take the ice this week. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been re-assigned to the team by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Entwistle had been on the Blackhawks Taxi Squad. He did not appear in a a game for them.

With the IceHogs last season as a rookie Entwistle was third on the team in scoring with 26 points (11g-15a) in 56 games. He was named the IceHogs ‘Most Improved Player’ at the end of the season.

Entwistle is 21 years old. He was a third round draft pick by the Coyotes in 2017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories