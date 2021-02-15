MacKenzie Entwistle returning to the Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs will have another offensive weapon when they take the ice this week. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle has been re-assigned to the team by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Entwistle had been on the Blackhawks Taxi Squad. He did not appear in a a game for them.

With the IceHogs last season as a rookie Entwistle was third on the team in scoring with 26 points (11g-15a) in 56 games. He was named the IceHogs ‘Most Improved Player’ at the end of the season.

Entwistle is 21 years old. He was a third round draft pick by the Coyotes in 2017.