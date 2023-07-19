BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Catcher Joe Mack slugged his first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Beloit Sky Carp lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits Wednesday evening 3-2 at ABC Supply Stadium.



Mack’s blast that cleared the right field fence and the bouncy houses came with a man on base. It pulled the Sky Carp within a run at 3-2, but those were the Sky Carp’s only runs of the night. They were held to seven hits and couldn’t string any together.



Gabe Bierman was the Sky Carp’s starting pitcher. He allowed three runs and five hits in six solid innings, but he took the loss. Breidy Encarnacion followed with one scoreless inning on the mound for the Sky Carp and Caleb Wurster shutout the River Bandits in the eighth and ninth innings.



Mack had two hits in all. The Sky Carp will host the River Bandits again Thursday night. For highlights of this game including Mack’s home run, watch the media player above.