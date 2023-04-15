ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The best of the Rockford area senior boys took the court for one final run Saturday evening at Rock Valley College to compete in the Rising Stars All-Star Classic.

The NIC-10 boys won 115-94. East’s Matthew Hoarde was named the MVP with a 30-point, 10 rebound performance.

Here’s a list of the senior boys who competed:

NIC-10 BOYS STARS

Adrian Agee – Auburn

Brennan Horton Lee – Auburn

Ethan Andre – Belvidere North

Aedan Campos – Boylan

Antonio Lewis – East

Matthew Hoarde – East

Carl Harris – East

Elijah Richmond – Freeport

Mekhi Doby – Guilford

Dane Dailing – Harlem

COACH: Chris Dixon – Guilford

AREA BOYS STARS

Owen Greenfield – Forreston

Josh Bunting – Genoa-Kingston

Blake Broege – Lutheran

Walt Hill Jr. – Lutheran

Korbin Gann – Pecatonica

Kevion Cummings – Rockford Christian

Jacob Duerr – Scales Mound

Leorence Kostka – South Beloit

Alex Rahn – Stillman Valley

Ray Maruchie – Winnebago

COACH: Matt Stucky – South Beloit