ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The best of the Rockford area senior boys took the court for one final run Saturday evening at Rock Valley College to compete in the Rising Stars All-Star Classic.
The NIC-10 boys won 115-94. East’s Matthew Hoarde was named the MVP with a 30-point, 10 rebound performance.
Here’s a list of the senior boys who competed:
NIC-10 BOYS STARS
Adrian Agee – Auburn
Brennan Horton Lee – Auburn
Ethan Andre – Belvidere North
Aedan Campos – Boylan
Antonio Lewis – East
Matthew Hoarde – East
Carl Harris – East
Elijah Richmond – Freeport
Mekhi Doby – Guilford
Dane Dailing – Harlem
COACH: Chris Dixon – Guilford
AREA BOYS STARS
Owen Greenfield – Forreston
Josh Bunting – Genoa-Kingston
Blake Broege – Lutheran
Walt Hill Jr. – Lutheran
Korbin Gann – Pecatonica
Kevion Cummings – Rockford Christian
Jacob Duerr – Scales Mound
Leorence Kostka – South Beloit
Alex Rahn – Stillman Valley
Ray Maruchie – Winnebago
COACH: Matt Stucky – South Beloit