ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Matthew Mebane led the Rockford Rivets in home runs (10) and in RBIs (59) in 2022. Now, after another season of college ball at South Georgia State College, he’s back with the Rivets hoping to put up more big numbers and help the Rivets to a winning season.



I caught up with Mebane before the Rivets’ home opener Wednesday. To hear that interview watch the media player above.