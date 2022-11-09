ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another Boylan Titan made her college of choice official Wednesday.

Senior Mattie Bishop signed a national letter of intent to continue both her athletic and academic career at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Amherst has a Division I track and field program. She will throw shot put and discus.

Bishop was the 2A state champion as a junior last spring and is excited for what her senior season holds now that the paper is officially signed.

“It makes this season a little easier and a little lighter knowing exactly where I’m going,” said Bishop. “It also gives me the opportunity to improve my distances, throw further without a contingency on it. So, I’m really excited, excited for this whole season.”