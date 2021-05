ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Despite a chilly and cloudy morning the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Invitational golf tournament teed off early Saturday morning for the first of two rounds on the day.

If you’re interested in attending Sunday’s final rounds, the bracket looks like this:

Defending champion Robert Dofflemyer will face Troy McNulty at 8:00 am, and at 8:10 it will be Marcus Smith and Jamie Hogan in a rematch of last year’s Men’s City tournament where Smith edged Hogan in a playoff.