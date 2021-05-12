McCambley dazzles in Snappers home opener against South Bend

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Snappers final home opener at Pohlman Field Tuesday evening was a good one. Pitcher Zach McCambley made sure of that. He pitched seven perfect innings leading the Snappers to a 3-0 win over the South Bend Cubs.



McCambley also struck out eight batters in posting his first win of the season. Will Banfield shined at the plate for Beloit. He hit a solo home run and he drove in a second run with a single. Connor Scott had an RBI double to account for the Snappers other run.



The Snappers will play five more games against South Bend over the next five days. They’ll played Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m.