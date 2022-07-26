CLEVELAND, OH (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU news release]– The defending champion Northern Illinois University Huskies topped the 2022 Mid-American Conference Preseason Media Poll released Tuesday by the league at the annual MAC Media Day.

The Huskies garnered 122 points and 11 first-place votes from the 24 voting media members to out-point second place Toledo by two points in the West Division poll. Central Michigan was third with 112 points, followed by Western Michigan (56), Eastern Michigan (52) and Ball State (42).

Miami earned the top spot among East Division teams with 139 points, ahead of second place and defending MAC East Champion Kent State’s 116, with Buffalo (78), Ohio (72), Bowling Green (71) and Akron (28) in the three through six positions, respectively.

NIU was selected to win the MAC Championship game by nine voters, with Toledo (6 votes), Miami (5) and Central Michigan (4) also named by the media panel. See the complete poll below.

Fourth-year NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said whether the Huskies are picked first, or last – as they were a year ago – the approach is the same.

“Nothing changes for us,” Hammock said. “We have to keep the focus on us. It’s about how we go about our business and the work that we put in. Last year, we were picked last and that didn’t matter. So wherever we’re picked in the preseason, it doesn’t have any effect on us. The only thing that matters is what we believe about ourselves and how we go about our business.”

The Huskies were atop the media’s preseason poll for the fourth time since 2009 and the first time since 2018, when NIU went on to win the MAC Championship. Last year marked the first time over the 12 years of the poll that the Huskies were voted lower than third in the West as NIU became the first team in FBS history to go from winless to conference champions.

“Top to bottom, the MAC is a great conference,” Hammock said. “Any team can win each and every week and that’s been proven year after year. You have to be ready to play every single week, our players understand that.

“Our players have confidence. They have put a lot of work in since January. I can tell you that we are a much-improved football team. We’re bigger, we’re faster, we’re stronger. Our guys have worked extremely hard and they’re bonded. They are working together as a football team and we are anxious to get to the practice field and continue to sharpen all our tools to try to get ready for the football season.”

2022 MAC Football Preseason Poll

Voted on by a panel of 24 MAC media members

East Division (first place votes)