SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s not something you see every day, especially not in high school.

For Sycamore girls head coach Adam Wickness, it definitely came as a surprise.

“That was, immediately from day one, that was something that kind of stood out,” said Wickness. “Obviously, Evyn brings something unique, you don’t see a lot of 6’4 girls walking around.”

Evyn Carrier, Sycamore basketball senior stands out among the crowd, quite literally. It’s something that has taken awhile to get used to.

“I definitely feel like people do expect a lot more out of me being as big as I am, but it’s the same, I still have to work just as hard, sometimes a little harder,” said Carrier.

But basketball wasn’t always the sport she loved. It wasn’t until her 8th grade year that the switch finally flipped.

“As soon as I started to grow and grow into my body and realize like ‘wow’ this is actually something I could do, it was an all-year thing. I think by my 8th grade year, basketball was all I played.”

She was the team’s leading scorer last season in their Cinderella run to the Super-Sectional (against Montini Catholic). This year she’s already averaging 17 points a game, along with 9.6 rebounds.

But last year’s team and that run will always be special for Evyn.

“Like I look back on it and I could still cry, like I still will dream about it sometimes. First sectional championship, we did a lot of things, and it was so fun. And to have the town support that we had, it was amazing, it’s something I’ll cherish forever.”

The Spartans have started to play better basketball over the last month, and that’s in part due to Carrier’s performance.

“You know, she’s a huge part of what we are doing this year, and she’s been a huge part of what we’ve done the last three years, so it’s been really nice to see the growth,” said Wickness.

But the past few weeks, this team has had to find a way to do it without her. She’s currently sidelined and wearing a boot.

“This comes out once a year I feel like. I was in it around this time last year,” Carrier said laughing.

Just one of the perks of being 6’4, right?

“My ankles are horrible and my back is horrible. Luckily, I don’t have knee issues yet, hopefully not. But I feel like I’m in the boot at least once a year, always rolling or spraining ankles.”

Thankfully, it’s not a season-ending injury. She’ll be back in plenty of time for the post season. But really, there was no other option for her than getting back out on the court. It’s just who she is.

“I’m just so competitive and I love Sycamore basketball, and honestly, I’m not focused on it right now. I’m just trying to live in the moment.”

And cherish the last season she has with this team before she moves on from Sycamore.

“I love my team and I’m going to miss them like crazy next year. I guess I just play. If an injury happens, I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Come next season, Evyn will be repping the brown and gold as she takes her basketball career to the next level at Western Michigan. And it’s definitely not going to be easy to say goodbye to the Sycamore community.

“They’ve all stuck by my side. I couldn’t thank my family, just Sycamore basketball, and just this town in general, yeah, they’ve always had by back,” said Carrier smiling.

She’s not done just yet though, but she will definitely be missed, especially by Coach Wickness.

“I’ll miss her a ton, she’s a great kid, her parents have done a great job raising her, she’s got a big heart. You know she brings a lot to the table and of course, those are going to be big shoes to fill.”