ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two Rockford youngsters are quite unique here in the Stateline. They are all about snowmobile racing.

Kara and Drew Wilinski are pretty good at their craft for being so young. Team Wilinski is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

“Like I got second place in Kitty Cat,” said Kara.

The two siblings are quite competitive with one another. Kara is nine years old, and Drew is seven. They represent Illinois as the only current members from the state in the Wisconsin Kitty Cat Racers club. The club competes every weekend in January and February.

“The kids are anywhere from the ages of 4 through 14 that race in the club,” said president of WKCR Adam Wilinski. “We’ve got about 20 different classes that they race in.”

Kara and Drew race in seven different classes of the 20 that are offered through the club.

Last weekend, both kids competed in Eagle River, Wis. at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby. They returned home with seven trophies, including Drew’s World Championship finish.

“When they said, “we are going to do High Points” and they called my name, I was like ‘yes,'” Drew said with a big smile on his face.

He brought home the big trophy for the first time in high points. But he’s a back-to-back world champion racing in his classes. Something his dad Adam is beyond proud of, he might have even shed a tear or two.

“For him to do it at a young age and this quickly, really is a testament to his determination and his drive to be as fast as he possibly can on the ice.”

Kara is back-to-back runner up in her classes.

They’ve been riding since they were two years old and competitively racing for three years now. Adam bought a Kitty Cat snowmobile for them to ride and as they say, the rest is history. You would think these two siblings love racing together, right?

In the words of Drew, “sort of.”

“I’ve beat him two times at least,” said Kara.

It’s not a sport a lot of kids have the opportunity to participate in, but The Wilinski’s were able to after finding Wisconsin Kitty Cat Racers. That was three years ago, and they’ve never looked back.

“You have the opportunity to go ahead and join a club like this where the kids can learn so much more than just racing,” said Adam. “It promotes discipline, and it promotes things like self-confidence and teamwork, and it’s really more of a family racing league.”

For more information on WKCR and how to join the club, check out their website or Facebook page.