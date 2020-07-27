Day two of the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Golf Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WQRF/WTVO) — The battle for the top spot at one of Rockford’s biggest golf tournaments continued on Sunday, with the Men’s and Women’s Golf Classic. The tournament spans four days, playing at four different courses over a two-weekend stretch. Sunday’s round two action took place at Ingersoll Golf Course.

The women’s championship flight teed off early Sunday morning. Natalie Hooper, Rockford Lutheran grad and Western Illinois Freshman golfer, came into the day earning the number one seed in match play.

Day 2 — Women’s Championship Flight

#1 Natalie Hooper

8:10 –> Natalie Hooper 3 & 1

#8 Marissa Milos

7:30

#4 Jessica Slattery

7:40 –> Megan Thiravong 2 up

#5 Megan Thiravong

#3 Melissa Dofflemyer

7:50 –> Katelyn Sayyalinh 19 holes

#6 Katelyn Sayyalinh

7:20

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer

8:00 –> Hui Chong Dofflemyer 3 & 2

#7 Morgan McNulty

In the men’s division, Marcus James Smith sat atop the leaderboard with a first round 6-under 66 Saturday. He had a four stroke lead on Matthew LaMarca, David Nagel, and Robert Dofflemeyer. All three were tied for second with a first round 70.

Men’s 2-Day Results

David Nagel 70 – 69 – 139

Marcus James Smith 66 – 74 – 140

Cody Rhymer 71 – 69 – 140

Robert Dofflemyer III 70 – 71 – 141

Jamie Hogan 72 – 69 – 141

Troy McNulty 72 – 70 – 142

Garrett Ralston 71 – 72 – 143

Brian Silvers 71 – 73 – 144

Kyle Rhymer 73 – 72 – 145

Ken Lee 74 – 73 – 147

Rounds three and four will take place next Saturday, August 1, at Sandy Hollow Golf Course, and conclude Sunday, August 2, at Aldeen Golf Club.