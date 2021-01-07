Miami Marlins official tours Beloit’s new stadium

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The new baseball stadium for the Beloit Snappers continues to make progress. Construction has been on-going in hopes of reaching a mid-summer opening in 2021.

Wednesday a special guest was there for a tour of the facility, Miami Marlins Director of Minor League Operations Geoff DeGroot. The Beloit franchise recently became a high Class-A affiliate of the Marlins. DeGroot says he’s excited about the Marlins’ partnership with Beloit.

“On the Marlins behalf, we’re extremely excited for the opportunity to partner with the Beloit Snappers here. We’ve had ties to the Midwest league in the past, and Beloit’s always had a great reputation as a baseball town, and we’re looking forward to this new chapter of minor league baseball in Beloit, and excited to be a part of it.”

This is a time of changes for the Beloit franchise. In addition to the new stadium and the new affiliation the franchise is also dropping the name Snappers in favor of a new name that has yet to be announced. That should come in the next few weeks.