LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Seven local high school baseball players signed national letters of intent with colleges Wednesday evening in Loves Park.



Harlem’s Cooper Gillette signed with Rock Valley College, Winnebago’s Alec Weavel with Milwaukee Area Tech, Hononegah’s Jerry Olson with Rockford University, Freeport’s Mason Lei with Rock Valley, Hononegah’s Ryan Hamilton with the University of Dubuque, DeKalb’s Nate Nunez with Illinois Valley, and Rochelle’s Brad Cooney with Rockford University.



All of them have been part of the Midwest Future Prospects Baseball Program. That’s a local youth travel organization that has teams ranging from age 9 to 18.



“It’s really exciting, “said the owner of Midwest Future Prospects Baseball Dennis Kehrer of seeing so many players get a shot to play in college. “I’m happy for them that they’re going to get experiences on the field, off the field. They’re going to go on and get their education. They’re going to make life-long relationships that will possibly help them in their careers down the line, so I’m really excited for these guys.”



For more information on Midwest Future Prospects Baseball Program click on the following link.

