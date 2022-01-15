MLK boys and girls basketball scores from Saturday, January 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Saturday was probably the busiest high school basketball day of the season with all the MLK tournaments going on. Here are the scores of tournaments involving our local teams from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. on Friday nights on Fox 39/Rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).

HONONEGAH MLK (BOYS)

Normal West 65 Hononegah 55

Normal Community 70 Hononegah 32

JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)

Guilford 73 Chicago bogan 70

Guilford 64 Batavis 58

Thornton Fractional South 69 Harlem 44

Chicago Bogan 64 Jefferson 47

PECATONICA MLK (BOYS)

Scales Mound 74 Durand 44

Eastland 45 Chicago Intrinsic 24

Galena 54 Pecatonica 51

East Dubuque 44 Polo 22

Scales Mound 64 Eastland 33

East Dubuque 51 Galena 43

Pecatonica 75 Polo 35

Chicago Intrinsic 50 Durand 44



SOUTH BELOIT MLK (BOYS)

Harvest Christian 65 AFC 38

Stillman Valley 54 North Boone 23

Forreston 40 Harvard 28

North Boone 72 AFC 40

Stillman Valley 37 Harvest Christian 36

South Beloit 54 Forreston 30

(OTHER BOYS SCORES)

Rockford Lutheran 87 Timothy Christian 84 2 OT

Auburn 75 North Lawndale 72

East 62 Naperville North 55

East 63 Glenbard North 62

Chicago DePaul Prep 58 Boylan 50

Newman 60 Byron 46

Genoa Kingston 57 Hinkley Big Rock 51

(GIRLS SCORES)

Maine South 70 Boylan 49

Westfield Prep, MI 73 Guilford 55

Harlem 53 Forreston 31

Galena 54 Harlem 27

St. Bede 45 Forreston 30

Stillman Valley 49 Dakota 23

Peoria Notre Dame 57 Winnebago 45

Dixon 39 Hampshire 34

Stockton 46 Amboy 41

Hinsdale Central 50 Belvidere North 39

Belvidere North 43 Johnsburg 35

Lyons 65 DeKalb 64

Sycamore 53 Sandiwcih 31

Rockford Christian 68 Freeport 38

Round Lake 57 Jefferson 31

Willows Academy 41 Christian Life 30