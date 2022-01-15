MLK boys and girls basketball scores from Saturday, January 15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Saturday was probably the busiest high school basketball day of the season with all the MLK tournaments going on. Here are the scores of tournaments involving our local teams from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Watch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. on Friday nights on Fox 39/Rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).
HONONEGAH MLK (BOYS)
Normal West 65 Hononegah 55
Normal Community 70 Hononegah 32
JEFFERSON MLK (BOYS)
Guilford 73 Chicago bogan 70
Guilford 64 Batavis 58
Thornton Fractional South 69 Harlem 44
Chicago Bogan 64 Jefferson 47
PECATONICA MLK (BOYS)
Scales Mound 74 Durand 44
Eastland 45 Chicago Intrinsic 24
Galena 54 Pecatonica 51
East Dubuque 44 Polo 22
Scales Mound 64 Eastland 33
East Dubuque 51 Galena 43
Pecatonica 75 Polo 35
Chicago Intrinsic 50 Durand 44
SOUTH BELOIT MLK (BOYS)
Harvest Christian 65 AFC 38
Stillman Valley 54 North Boone 23
Forreston 40 Harvard 28
North Boone 72 AFC 40
Stillman Valley 37 Harvest Christian 36
South Beloit 54 Forreston 30
(OTHER BOYS SCORES)
Rockford Lutheran 87 Timothy Christian 84 2 OT
Auburn 75 North Lawndale 72
East 62 Naperville North 55
East 63 Glenbard North 62
Chicago DePaul Prep 58 Boylan 50
Newman 60 Byron 46
Genoa Kingston 57 Hinkley Big Rock 51
(GIRLS SCORES)
Maine South 70 Boylan 49
Westfield Prep, MI 73 Guilford 55
Harlem 53 Forreston 31
Galena 54 Harlem 27
St. Bede 45 Forreston 30
Stillman Valley 49 Dakota 23
Peoria Notre Dame 57 Winnebago 45
Dixon 39 Hampshire 34
Stockton 46 Amboy 41
Hinsdale Central 50 Belvidere North 39
Belvidere North 43 Johnsburg 35
Lyons 65 DeKalb 64
Stillman Valley 49 Dakota 23
Sycamore 53 Sandiwcih 31
Rockford Christian 68 Freeport 38
Round Lake 57 Jefferson 31
Willows Academy 41 Christian Life 30