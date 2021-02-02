Morrison, Regula hoping to make an impact as new Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the upcoming American Hockey League approaches, the Rockford Ice Hogs will welcome some new faces to town like forward Cam Morrison and defenseman Alec Regula.

“Number one, they’re high in character. They’re not a part of our organization if they’re not high in character, and they’re great young prospects that I believe we can develop into future Blackhawks,” said Blackhawks Vice President of Hockey Operations/Minor Leagues Mark Bernard.

Becoming a Blackhawk and being a part of a historic Original Six organization, is why 22 year-old Morrison decided to sign after his four-year run at Notre Dame.

“Growing up in Canada, you’re always exposed to hockey and you know the history behind teams such as the Blackhawks and when they gave me a call it was kind of a no-brainer. Like I said, I’m excited to get started.”

Morrison will have a friend and familiar face here in Rockford with his former college teammate goaltender Cale Morris.

“In the four years I played with him, he was one of the top goalies in college Hockey and yeah he’s very poised back there and kind of gives us players a calmness within our game,” said Morrison.

Another young standout is 20 year-old defenseman Alec Regula, who was present at the Blackhawks’ traning camp back in early January.

“It was really short, it was very quick,” said Regular. “I felt like it started and the week went by and then it was over just like that. It was kind of like an overloard of information, you try and just be a sponge and take in everything you can.”

“I have high hopes for this young man,” said Bernard. “He’s very smart, moves the puck well, he thinks the game well.”

Having had limited opportunities to get back to 5-on-5 hockey, there may be some adjustment period at the beginning of the season.

“I think it’s going to take a bit,” said Regula. “I think it’s going to take a couple of games to get my legs back and get back into game shape but I think the only way to do that is to play games and get back in that flow.”

That’s why the Hawks and the Ice Hogs are fully prepared to give their players every opportunity to succeed.

“Between our development staff and everyone on the ice we have a lot of people helping these young prospects right now.”

The IceHogs open their season Friday night by hosting the Cleveland Monsters.