My take on the Bears for this season is a gloomy one

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –With the start of the NFL season here it’s time to take a closer look at the Bears and what their season could be like.

Here’s what I like about the Bears, the potential of Justin Fields. Perhaps he is the franchise quarterback this franchise has lacked since Sid Luckman.

I like Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack at linebacker. You’d have a hard time finding a team with two better ones….perhaps the Buccaneers.

I like Jaylon Johnson at cornerback. I believe he’ll be a perennial Pro Bowler.

And I like Cairo Santos as the kicker.

Unfortunately the Bears’ negatives outweigh the positives. The two most important position in the NFL after quarterback are offensive tackle and cornerback and the Bears are weak at those positions.

When you’re banking on 39 year-old Jason Peters to be “The guy” at left tackle to protect your quarterbacks you have a problem. Maybe rookie Larry Borom will eventually be the answer there, but he’ll need tim to develop. If you can’t stop the edge rush and protect your quarterback your offense is going nowhere.

The receive rpositoin as a whole is one of the worst in the NFL. Allen Robinson is very good, although he’s not the home run threat many teams have in their number one receiver. Darnell Mooney has a lot of upside, but after those two players the Bears have a bunch of guys with speed who simply have never been productive receivers with other teams.

At running back the Bears are okay, but nothing special. David Montgomery is good, but defenses don’t fear him like they fear Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and a couple other elite backs. Montgomery certainly isn’t as good of an all-around back as Aaron Jones in Green Bay or Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

This offense simply lacks home run hitters, guys who are threats to go the distance when they touch the ball.

I also think the Bears’ special teams are going to be sorely lacking without Cordarrelle Patterson and Sherrick McManus. Matt Nagy also goes in my negative column. He has not proven to be good at developing players, play calling or making in-game adjustments.

Yet another negative, the Bears have the third toughest schedule in the NFL based on last year’s records of their opponents. They have to play the Rams, Browns, Buccaneers, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Seahawks and, oh year, the Packers twice.

I was going to pick the Bears to go 7-10. I think I just talked myself into 6-11, so I’m going with that. Sorry Bears fans.