ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford has had its share of men’s professional and semi-pro basketball teams over the years. The most notable one was the Rockford Lightning CBA team, but there hasn’t been a women’s professional basketball team in Rockford until now.



A new women’s professional team has just started up. Just like the old CBA men’s team, this team also has taken on the Lightning name. It took the court this past Saturday evening at Rockford University’s Seaver Gymnasium for its first game under head coach Tiffany Lambert Kent.



“We have a lot of entertainment and a lot of things going on here (in Rockford), but we don’t have any professional basketball, and for the women to, you know, to be able to come out, sacrifice and play the game that they love, it’s just exceptional,” said Kent.



The Lightning compete in the WABA, the Women’s American Basketball Association. The league was established in 2017. It has 18 active teams in cities that include New York, Atlanta, Tampa, Richmond, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. The players must be at least 18 years old, and they must have finished playing college basketball to be eligible to compete. The Rockford area has a lot of women who fit that mold who still have a love for the game and a desire to compete. Former Auburn standout Tierney Austin is one of them.



“We were playing open gym twice a week, and we were being very competitive,” said Austin. “A lot of us still had the competitive edge and can get up and down the floor, and then we just were like, ‘We should start a team”.



“We have a lot of talent. There is a lot of talent on this team,” said Lightning player Stephanie Raymond Young.



Raymond Young was an All-State player in high school at Rockford Lutheran, then an All-MAC player at NIU. She spent a year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. Most recently she has been playing professional football as a quarterback with the Chicago Blitz of the women’s Extreme League, but her love for basketball is still intense.



“I kind of wanted to prove to myself that I can actually do it at my age. I wasn’t ready to hang up my shoes for basketball. It’s really good to get back on the court and oil up my knees a little bit. Get back into it.”



Along with Raymond-Young and Austin, some of the other Lightning players include former Rock Valley College standout Cierra Morris, former Auburn standout Bri Davis, former East standout Kalea Kruser, former Jefferson star Crystal Lambert, and former Harlem and UW-Milwaukee standout McKaela Schmelzer. Schmelzer just returned from playing pro soccer in Greece.



“I love it,” said Schmelzer of the opportunity to compete again. “It was weird to be out there again, but again I can’t get rid of it. I can’t let it go.”



WABA games consist of four, ten-minute quarters. They have a 24 second shot clock. If a team turns the ball over in the backcourt the team that gets the turnover is awarded four points for a follow-up basket from behind the arc.



The Lightning lost its opening game Saturday to the Midwest Sound of St. Louis 85-80 in overtime. Austin poured in 34 points in what was a very entertaining game.



“I think we were good,” said Austin. “We just made some mistakes.”



“We had to get our feet wet today,” said Lambert Kent. This is our debut. Getting the jitters out. I still believe the product is great.”



The Lightning are playing an eight-game season. They have three more home games at Rockford University. The next one will be Saturday, July 22.



