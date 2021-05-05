NFL-bound East graduate Jones still working hard before leaving for Miami

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former East E-Rab Robert Jones has worked hard to get an NFL shot. Now that he’s signed and invited to rookie camp with the Miami Dolphins he’s not about to let off the gas.

That why Jones has continued to workout at “MercyHealth Top Performers in Loves Park the last couple days under the watchful eye of trainer Tim Bailey. There’s much more to being an offensive lineman at the NFL level then simply being large physically and strong. That’s why the focus in these workouts has been on improving Jones’ footwork, his mobility and his agility.

“I’ve got to keep myself ready because when I go out there…I’ve got to go out there and just keep going,” said Jones. Just (working on) flexibility, mobility, being able to redirect. At the end of the day defensive linemen have an advantage.They see where the ball is going. They come off the ball fast. We (offensive linemen), we’re moving backwards. We’re already at a disadvantage, so being able to move and be quick on your feet and just really redirect (are important).

Bailey knows what it takes for an offensive lineman to make it in the NFL. “That’s one really big thing that NFL scouts, college scouts too look at, can the kid, can the offensive tackle, can the offensive guard move laterally and how quick are their feet?” “Big Rob’s come a long way. He’s come a long way.”

Jones leaves for Miami and rookie camp next week.