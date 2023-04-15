ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The best of the Rockford area senior girls took the court one more time at Rock Valley College Saturday evening to compete in the Rising Stars All-Star Classic.
The NIC-10 girls won 62-55. Hononegah’s Emma Clark won MVP with 19 points and 7 rebounds.
Here’s a list of the senior girls who competed:
NIC-10 GIRLS STARS
Maggie Schmidt – Boylan
Reniyah Shirley – Freeport
Avery Green – Guilford
Lindsey Knuth – Guilford
Sydney Donaldson – Guilford
Grace Vyborny – Harlem
Nikki Harrison – Harlem
Emma Clark – Hononegah
Breacia Carter – Hononegah
TaMya Sago – Jefferson
COACH: Michael Jamerson – Guilford
AREA GIRLS STARS
Ella Grundstrom – Byron
Ava Kultgen – Byron
Harvest Day – Dixon
Ella Govig – Dixon
Tianna Esser – Lena-Winslow
Sydney Carlson – Lutheran
Sydney Driscoll – River Ridge/Scales Mound
Avery Demo – Rockford Christian
Evyn Carrier – Sycamore
Campbell Schrank – Winnebago
COACH: Eric Yerly – Byron
For highlights watch the media player above.