ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The best of the Rockford area senior girls took the court one more time at Rock Valley College Saturday evening to compete in the Rising Stars All-Star Classic.

The NIC-10 girls won 62-55. Hononegah’s Emma Clark won MVP with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Here’s a list of the senior girls who competed:

NIC-10 GIRLS STARS

Maggie Schmidt – Boylan

Reniyah Shirley – Freeport

Avery Green – Guilford

Lindsey Knuth – Guilford

Sydney Donaldson – Guilford

Grace Vyborny – Harlem

Nikki Harrison – Harlem

Emma Clark – Hononegah

Breacia Carter – Hononegah

TaMya Sago – Jefferson

COACH: Michael Jamerson – Guilford

AREA GIRLS STARS

Ella Grundstrom – Byron

Ava Kultgen – Byron

Harvest Day – Dixon

Ella Govig – Dixon

Tianna Esser – Lena-Winslow

Sydney Carlson – Lutheran

Sydney Driscoll – River Ridge/Scales Mound

Avery Demo – Rockford Christian

Evyn Carrier – Sycamore

Campbell Schrank – Winnebago

COACH: Eric Yerly – Byron

For highlights watch the media player above.