BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah would try and chase down an undefeated Belvidere North team Friday night.

But a dominant second half from the Blue Thunder would secure them the win, 27-17.

Belvidere North improves to 7-0, while Hononegah will drop its second straight game to land at 5-2.

For highlights and analysis from Tim Bailey, watch the media player above.