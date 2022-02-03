NIC-10 reaction to Fred VanVleet being named an All-Star

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s a whole lot of excitement in Rockford and around the NIC-10 regarding Fred VanVleet being select to play in the NBA All-Star game. This is VanVleet’s first All-Star selection of his career.

His former coach at Auburn Bryan Ott, current Auburn basketball standout Rob Chaney and current Hononegah basketball coach Mike Miller all weighed-in on the news.

