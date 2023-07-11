ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rock Valley College’s national search for a new men’s head basketball coach has ended with a man who was already on campus. RVC has promoted assistant coach Nick Ramos.

Ramos replaces Tyler Bredehoeft who resigned after four seasons at RVC to take the head coaching job at Avila. In his one season as an assistant coach at RVC, Ramos was involved in recruiting, player development and scouting. RVC reached the 20-win mark last season for the ninth consecutive season.

Ramos has spent a lot of time in Rockford and in the Midwest even though he’s a native of Montbello, Californa and he went to high school in Arizona. He attended Rockford University and he played basketball there from 2014-2018. He then was an assistant coach at Rockford University.

Ramos later spent two seasons in Marshalltown, Iowa as the lead assistant at NJCAA Division I Marshalltown Community College.

I asked Ramos what it is that keeps him in the Midwest.

“Just, my coaching circle is kind of out here. I have great mentors in Coach (Jeremy) Riegel (at Rockford Univ.), Coach (Ryan) Flack out in Iowa. Coach Bredehoeft here. Just a lot of great mentors that have kept me around here and have helped me get jobs around here. That’s just what helped me come back and stay here really.”

How prepared and equipped is Ramos to take RVC’s basketball program up another notch at the NJCAA Division II level? Last year was the first for the program at D-II after bumping up from D-III.

“I feel I’m pretty prepared, just from my experience at being at the Division I level, seeing the highest level. We played Indian Hills, we played Southeastern who are two of the top-rated teams in the country every year. We (RVC) beat MATC last year who went on to win the national championship at the D-II level, So I feel I’m pretty prepared.”

In a statement on RVC’s website athletic director Darin Monroe said, “As we conducted a national search, it became very apparent that Nick has a genuine love for our department, the city of Rockford and our men’s basketball program. His work ethic, relationships with our student-athletes and understanding our program expectations stood out. He has been mentored by great coaches and understands what it takes to be successful.”

Ramos is the 14th head men’s basketball coach in RVC history. Next season he’ll welcome back key players Blessing Nwotite and Daniel Rosado. RVC also adds recent Rockford Auburn graduate Adrian Agee.