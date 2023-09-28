DeKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU news release] — The Northern Illinois University football team will play at North Carolina State in 2024 and at Ohio State in 2028 as the Huskies continue to fill the openings in their future schedules.

NIU will play N.C. State on September 28, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. in just the second meeting between the teams. The Wolfpack defeated the Huskies, 41-14, on September 20, 1997, in the previous game. The game completes NIU’s 2024 non-conference slate, which will begin on Saturday, August 31 in Huskie Stadium versus Western Illinois. On September 7, NIU makes its inaugural trip to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame. The Huskies also will play host to Massachusetts on Saturday, October 7, 2024.

NIU will play at Ohio State for the third time on Saturday, September 16, 2028, with both previous meetings coming with the Buckeyes ranked No. 1 in the country. The Huskies took on No. 1 OSU in the 2006 season opener and again on September 19, 2015, falling to the Buckeyes by a 20-13 score in that contest.