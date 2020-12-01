NIU at DePaul game Thursday now canceled

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball game, scheduled for Thursday, December 2 at DePaul, will not be played.

DePaul paused all men’s basketball team activities on November 19 and the decision not to play Thursday was made by DePaul Athletics’ medical personnel to ensure a period of conditioning necessary to safely return to competition.

NIU is working to secure an additional non-conference game. An announcement will be made when that information is finalized.

NIU has played one game so far this season. That was a 65-61 loss to the UIC Flames last Wednesday evening. NIU’s next game will be this Wednesday night at home against SIU-Edwardsville.