NIU athletes placed under quarantine

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU news release] As of Friday, September 18, NIU Athletics has placed the Huskie football, men’s basketball and men’s golf teams under quarantine. This step has been taken proactively in cooperation with the DeKalb County Health Department after weekly surveillance testing indicated COVID-19 positive cases among individuals in these three programs.

On September 11, NIU announced that all undergraduate classes were transitioning to meet online and students were urged to limit in-person activities until Monday, Sept. 28. At that time, NIU Athletics suspended organized team practices for all 17 of its programs.

Today’s measures are intended to limit potential transmission of the virus by further limiting in-person contact by the student-athletes on these three teams.