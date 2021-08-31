NIU basketball schedule includes games against Indiana and Marquette

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The 2021-22 Northern Illinois University men’s basketball schedule, highlighted by 13 home games in head coach Rashon Burno’s first season at the helm of the Huskies has been released. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now.

The Huskies will open Burno’s inaugural season on Saturday, Oct. 30, when they host St. Francis (Ill.) in an exhibition contest.

NIU then embarks on a six-game road trip to begin the regular season, opening at Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The visit to Seattle will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs, the first coming during the 2012-13 season at Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena.

Up next will be a trip to Bloomington, Ind., as NIU squares off with the Indiana Hoosiers for the first time since a historic 85-71 victory over Bob Knight’s fifth-ranked Indiana team on Jan. 4, 1972. NIU’s visit to historic Assembly Hall is set for Friday, Nov. 12.

The Huskies then play three games in the Jacksonville Classic, beginning with a campus site contest at Missouri on Thursday, Nov. 18. NIU then travels to Jacksonville, Fla., to face Boston University on Sunday, Nov. 21 and will meet either Little Rock or Sam Houston State the following day. Both of those contests will take place at UNF Arena in Jacksonville.

Two days after Thanksgiving, the Huskies will make the short trip north to Milwaukee, Wis., to meet Marquette on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Fiserv Forum, also the home of the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The contest with the Golden Eagles will be just the second in the last 28 years, with the other coming during the 2017-18 campaign.

NIU opens the month of December with its first regular season home game as the Huskies welcome Eastern Illinois to the Convocation Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Following a trip to Dayton on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Huskies will play back-to-back games in Chicago as they visit Chicago State on Monday, Dec. 13, and UIC on Sunday, December 19.

NIU will close the non-conference schedule with a home date against Indiana State on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Following Christmas break, the Huskies open their 20-game Mid-American Conference slate at home against Ball State on Tuesday, Dec. 28, before beginning the new year at Akron on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Buffalo comes to DeKalb on Tuesday, Jan. 4, before the Huskies make back-to-back trips to defending conference regular season champion Toledo (Jan. 8) and Kent State (Jan. 11). NIU returns home on Saturday, Jan. 15 when it hosts Eastern Michigan before welcoming Bowling Green to the NIU Convocation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Huskies will then face a stretch of four-of-five on the road, starting with a trip to Oxford, Ohio to meet Miami on Saturday, Jan. 22. NIU then visits defending MAC Tournament Champion Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 25 before hosting Central Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 29. The stretch concludes with two more road games at Western Michigan (Feb. 1) and at Bowling Green (Feb. 5).

Home dates with Akron (Feb. 8) and Toledo (Feb. 12) are followed by a trip to Ball State on Tuesday, Feb. 15. NIU returns home to host Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 22 before closing the month with back-to-back road games at Eastern Michigan (Feb. 22) and Buffalo (Feb. 26).

NIU wraps up the regular season with back-to-back home games in the month of March as Kent State visits DeKalb on Tuesday, March 1 with the regular season finale against Ohio set for Friday, March 4.