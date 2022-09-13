DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–NIU head football coach Thomas Hammock was able to shrug off a shaky opening win by the Huskies against Eastern Illinois two weeks ago. Last weekend the Huskies lost by three points at Tulsa. Hammock’s confidence in his Huskies still isn’t shaken.

He believes in this team, and he’s not going to sweat what happens in the pre-conference portion of the schedule.

“Our goal is to win a championship right, so non-conference games doesn’t count towards that, but these are opportunities to earn respect, and I think that’s how you have to look at it. But if you win it, that doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win your conference game or if lose it you can win your conference game, so we try not to ride the emotional roller coaster the highs and lows of the season understanding that if we continue to get better we have a good football team and we’ll start to play better week-to-week.”

The Huskies will host Vanderbilt of the SEC this Saturday afternoon at 2:30 CT. The 2012 NIU team that went to the Orange Bowl will be honored during the game. It’s the ten-year anniversary of that group.