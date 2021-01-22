NIU extends pause on men’s basketball season

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A one week pause in the NIU men’s basketball season won’t be enough to get the program clear of COVID-19. On Friday the season was paused for a second week.

Three more games have been postponed, the January 26 game at Bowling Green, the January 30 home game against Eastern Michigan and the February 2 game at Western Michigan.

On Tuesday NIU had postponed two games this week when the season was initially paused due to postivie COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

NIU is currently 2-10, 1-6 in the MAC.