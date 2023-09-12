DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Northern Illinois University’s football team is trying to shake off a loss to Southern Illinois last Saturday and turn the page to the Nebraska Cornhuskers this week.

To have more success in Lincoln, the Huskies need to get their offense going. In the past, the offense has carried NIU teams while the defense has given up a ton of yardage and points. Through two games this season it’s been the reverse. The defense has been great while the offense has struggled.

Against the Salukis the Huskies scored only 11 points, and they rushed for only 63 yards.

“Our defense is executing at a high level with the same players we played with last year, so, that’s what we’ve got to fight for on offense,” said head coach Thomas Hammock at his weekly news conference Tuesday. “I’m in the offensive meetings now. I’m talking about, you know, we need to get our stuff together, so we can be the type of team we want to be where we can play complementary football and do things the right way and play the right way.”

Hammock also said that he is sticking with sophomore Jake Seibert as his kicker despite the fact Seibert missed two out of three field goal attempts against Southern Illinois.

“Jake is our football kicker. We’re going to stick with him. Kanon (sophomore Kanon Woodill) has done a nice job on kickoffs. You know, that’s his role right now, but we’re not going to get into the flipping and flopping guys because the guy didn’t have a good day. That happens. That’s part of football. But we believe in Jake. We believe in his leg. We believe in his ability.”