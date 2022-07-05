DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-NIU current head football coach Thomas Hammock is one of three former football players at the school who will be inducted into NIU’s 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

Hammock will be inducted for what he did as a player. He played for the Huskies as a running back from 1999-2002. He had two 1,000 yard rushing seasons before a heart issue forced him to forgo his senior season and the remainder of his playing career.

The other football players who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame are quarterback Chandler Harnish (2008-11), and running back Chad Spann (2007-10).

The other inductees will be Amy Foulke (Volleyball, 1990-93), Kristin Hoffman (Volleyball, 2008-11), Sandra Lutz (Field Hockey, Softball and Volleyball, 1966-70), Scott Simon (Baseball, 2003-07), coach and administrator Robert Collins (1986-89, 1992-2010), four families who have been instrumental to the growth of Huskie Athletics: the Barsema Family, the Chessick Family, the Rich Family and the Yordon Family, and one special contributor, Rick Cerrone.

A larger than usual class was selected as the result of the postponement of the 2021 induction due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With this bigger class due to COVID, we feel that we have selected an elite class that represents the best of Huskie Athletics,” said Hall of Fame committee chairman Rodney Davis. “We are very excited to induct this group into the Hall of Fame and we hope that the entire NIU community will join us for the celebration.”

The 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, October 7, as part of NIU’s 115th Homecoming weekend celebration. More information on the ceremony will be made available later this summer.