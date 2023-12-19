DeKALB, Ill. – (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU News Release] —The Northern Illinois University football team will travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on the Colorado Buffaloes in 2027, as the Huskies announced the latest addition to their future non-conference schedules on Tuesday.

The Huskies and Buffaloes will meet for the first time on September 18, 2027, at Folsom Field in Boulder. NIU will face a team from Colorado for the first time in its history as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program.

In September, NIU announced future games at North Carolina State in 2024 and at Ohio State in 2028. The Huskies’ 2024 schedule opens versus in-state foe Western Illinois in Huskie Stadium on August 31. NIU travels to South Bend, Indiana to face Notre Dame on September 7. The NIU-N.C. State game is on September 28 and the Huskies will play host to Massachusetts on October 7.